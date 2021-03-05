Mackenzie Financial Corp Sells 465,263 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Mackenzie Financial Corp reduced its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 56.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 362,554 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 465,263 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $96,302,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Westchester Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in The Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in The Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC bought a new position in The Home Depot in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Winch Advisory Services LLC raised its position in The Home Depot by 139.6% in the fourth quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 127 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.71% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on HD. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on The Home Depot from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Zelman & Associates upgraded The Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Guggenheim upgraded The Home Depot from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Gordon Haskett upgraded The Home Depot from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $315.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on The Home Depot from $288.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The Home Depot currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $294.32.

HD stock opened at $253.51 on Friday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a twelve month low of $140.63 and a twelve month high of $292.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $274.02 and its 200-day moving average is $275.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $272.93 billion, a PE ratio of 21.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.03.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.02. The Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 910.85% and a net margin of 9.94%. The company had revenue of $32.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 11.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 11th will be issued a dividend of $1.65 per share. This is a positive change from The Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 10th. The Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.54%.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

