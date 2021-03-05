Mackenzie Financial Corp Reduces Holdings in Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT)

Mackenzie Financial Corp trimmed its stake in Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT) by 0.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,100,013 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,062 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Commvault Systems were worth $116,278,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Commvault Systems by 41.4% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 725,708 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,610,000 after purchasing an additional 212,526 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Commvault Systems by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,380,977 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $297,945,000 after acquiring an additional 146,203 shares during the period. Tygh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Commvault Systems in the 3rd quarter worth $5,280,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of Commvault Systems by 509.5% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 128,470 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,165,000 after acquiring an additional 107,391 shares during the period. Finally, Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Commvault Systems by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 420,830 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $23,301,000 after acquiring an additional 55,947 shares during the period. 91.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on CVLT shares. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Commvault Systems from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Lake Street Capital increased their price target on shares of Commvault Systems from $54.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Commvault Systems from $55.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Commvault Systems from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Commvault Systems from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.38.

Shares of NASDAQ CVLT opened at $60.15 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a PE ratio of -91.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.17 and a beta of 0.79. Commvault Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.26 and a 12 month high of $72.33. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.61.

Commvault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The software maker reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $188.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $175.57 million. Commvault Systems had a negative net margin of 4.47% and a positive return on equity of 4.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Commvault Systems, Inc. will post 0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Brian Carolan sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.90, for a total value of $464,250.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 157,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,746,588.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO James J. Whalen sold 2,904 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.35, for a total transaction of $204,296.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 26,201 shares in the company, valued at $1,843,240.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 25,745 shares of company stock valued at $1,629,463. Insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

About Commvault Systems

Commvault Systems, Inc provides data protection and information management software applications and related services in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Australia, New Zealand, Southeast Asia, and China. It offers Commvault Complete Backup & Recovery, a backup and recovery solution for enterprises; and Commvault HyperScale Technology, an add-on for Commvault Complete that delivers an on-premises, cloud-like infrastructure to support scale-out secondary storage.

