Mackenzie Financial Corp Has $147.18 Million Stock Position in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT)

Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 594,875 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 1,631 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Waters were worth $147,184,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in Waters by 110.0% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 168 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Perpetual Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Waters during the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Waters during the 4th quarter worth about $54,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Waters during the 3rd quarter worth about $89,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Waters by 20.2% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 482 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. 91.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Joann A. Reed sold 4,759 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.39, for a total value of $1,343,894.01. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,683 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,358,912.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on WAT shares. TheStreet upgraded Waters from a “c” rating to an “a-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Citigroup raised their price objective on Waters from $250.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Waters in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $230.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Waters from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $235.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded Waters from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $220.83.

Shares of WAT opened at $261.63 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.58, a PEG ratio of 8.79 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $276.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $236.36. Waters Co. has a 52 week low of $154.39 and a 52 week high of $299.06.

Waters (NYSE:WAT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.89 by $0.76. Waters had a negative return on equity of 349.31% and a net margin of 22.61%. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.20 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Waters Co. will post 7.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Waters Company Profile

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

