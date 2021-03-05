Mackenzie Financial Corp Grows Stock Holdings in Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI)

Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI) by 16.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,432,818 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,066,400 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Gold Fields were worth $68,902,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Gold Fields by 26.7% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 555,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,833,000 after purchasing an additional 117,317 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Gold Fields in the third quarter worth about $192,000. Ninety One UK Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Gold Fields by 91.0% in the third quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 803,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,880,000 after buying an additional 382,924 shares during the period. AJO LP increased its holdings in shares of Gold Fields by 567.8% in the third quarter. AJO LP now owns 152,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,873,000 after buying an additional 129,685 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Gold Fields by 590.3% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,997,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,435,000 after buying an additional 2,562,976 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.35% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GFI opened at $9.04 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.99 billion, a PE ratio of 21.29, a PEG ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 0.48. Gold Fields Limited has a 1 year low of $3.79 and a 1 year high of $14.90. The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.10 and its 200 day moving average is $10.62.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be given a dividend of $0.2183 per share. This represents a yield of 3%. This is a boost from Gold Fields’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. Gold Fields’s payout ratio is presently 35.71%.

GFI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gold Fields from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Gold Fields in a report on Thursday, February 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Gold Fields has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.51.

About Gold Fields

Gold Fields Limited operates as a gold producer with reserves and resources in Chile, South Africa, Ghana, Australia, and Peru. It holds interests in nine operating mines with an annual gold-equivalent production of approximately 2.2 million ounces, as well as gold mineral reserves of approximately 51.3 million ounces and mineral resources of approximately 115.7 million ounces.

