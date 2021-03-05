M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC) Shares Sold by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lessened its holdings in shares of M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC) by 8.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 32,143 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 3,070 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in M.D.C. were worth $1,562,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MDC. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in M.D.C. by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,988,492 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $485,443,000 after buying an additional 800,254 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new position in M.D.C. during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $12,471,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in M.D.C. by 119.3% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 397,205 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $18,706,000 after buying an additional 216,068 shares during the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC grew its stake in M.D.C. by 81.0% during the 4th quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 356,574 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $17,329,000 after buying an additional 159,583 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tredje AP fonden purchased a new position in M.D.C. during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $7,065,000. 73.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other M.D.C. news, Chairman Larry A. Mizel sold 125,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.31, for a total transaction of $7,413,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 254,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,085,083.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Staci M. Woolsey sold 1,290 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.06, for a total value of $63,287.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $137,220.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 25.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MDC opened at $51.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 7.69 and a quick ratio of 1.89. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.53. M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.54 and a 12 month high of $56.72.

M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The construction company reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. M.D.C. had a return on equity of 16.78% and a net margin of 8.27%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.42 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. will post 5.11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th were issued a $0.3429 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $1.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. M.D.C.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.78%.

MDC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank of America downgraded M.D.C. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Raymond James lifted their target price on M.D.C. from $61.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded M.D.C. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.43.

M.DC Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the homebuilding and financial service businesses. Its homebuilding operations include purchasing finished lots or developing lots for the construction and sale primarily of single-family detached homes to first-time and first-time move-up homebuyers under the Richmond American Homes name.

