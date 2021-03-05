Lundin Mining Co. (TSE:LUN) Receives C$13.67 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Lundin Mining Co. (TSE:LUN) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eighteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$13.98.

A number of research firms have issued reports on LUN. Haywood Securities increased their price target on Lundin Mining from C$14.00 to C$17.00 in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Lundin Mining from C$13.00 to C$15.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Cormark increased their target price on Lundin Mining from C$15.00 to C$17.50 in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Lundin Mining from C$13.50 to C$14.50 in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Eight Capital increased their target price on Lundin Mining to C$14.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd.

In other news, Senior Officer Jinhee Magie acquired 33,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of C$4.32 per share, with a total value of C$142,560.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 253,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,092,960. Also, Senior Officer Stephen Trelawney Gatley acquired 33,330 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$8.17 per share, with a total value of C$272,306.10. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 175,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,432,446.10. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 294,990 shares of company stock valued at $1,659,318.

Shares of Lundin Mining stock traded down C$0.48 on Thursday, reaching C$13.87. 3,456,822 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,213,509. The company has a market capitalization of C$10.23 billion and a P/E ratio of 60.30. Lundin Mining has a 52 week low of C$4.08 and a 52 week high of C$15.42. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$12.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$9.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.52, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.43.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 26th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 25th. This is a positive change from Lundin Mining’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. Lundin Mining’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.49%.

Lundin Mining Company Profile

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Chile, Brazil, the United States, Portugal, and Sweden. It primarily produces copper, zinc, nickel, and gold, as well as lead, silver, and other metals. The company holds 100% interests in the Chapada mine located in Brazil; the Eagle mine located in the United States; the Neves-Corvo mine located in Portugal; and the Zinkgruvan mine located in Sweden.

