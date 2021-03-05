Lundin Energy AB (OTCMKTS:LNDNF) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Lundin Energy AB (OTCMKTS:LNDNF) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seventeen research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have given a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

LNDNF has been the topic of several research reports. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Lundin Energy in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Lundin Energy from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Lundin Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Kepler Capital Markets cut shares of Lundin Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Lundin Energy in a research report on Thursday, February 11th.

LNDNF stock remained flat at $$33.72 during trading on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 3 shares, compared to its average volume of 864. Lundin Energy has a 12 month low of $13.83 and a 12 month high of $33.72. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $30.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.21.

Lundin Energy AB (publ), an independent oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties primarily in Norway. As of December 31, 2019, it had proved plus probable net reserves of 693 million barrels of oil equivalent (MMboe); and proved plus probable plus possible net reserves of 858 MMboe.

