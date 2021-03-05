Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN) Trading 7.3% Higher

Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN) shares traded up 7.3% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $13.95 and last traded at $13.79. 25,777,781 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 54% from the average session volume of 16,759,277 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.85.
A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on LUMN shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lumen Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Lumen Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Lumen Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, TheStreet cut Lumen Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Lumen Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.68.
The firm has a market cap of $14.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.60.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 19th. Investors of record on Monday, March 8th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.45%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 5th. Lumen Technologies’s payout ratio is 75.76%.
In other news, Director Martha Helena Bejar sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.21, for a total transaction of $102,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 55,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $570,534.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Lumen Technologies by 32.2% during the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,971 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 967 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in Lumen Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lumen Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lumen Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Cypress Capital Management LLC WY bought a new stake in shares of Lumen Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. 78.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN)
Lumen Technologies, Inc, a facilities-based communications company, provides various integrated services under Â’CenturyLink' name to business and residential customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through five segments: International and Global Accounts Management, Enterprise, Small and Medium Business, Wholesale, and Consumer.
