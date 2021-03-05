Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) Shares Down 6.8%

Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) was down 6.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $295.68 and last traded at $295.99. Approximately 2,475,548 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 86% from the average daily volume of 1,330,994 shares. The stock had previously closed at $317.47.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on LULU shares. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $396.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. B. Riley boosted their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $385.00 to $409.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $340.00 to $385.00 in a research report on Friday, December 11th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $228.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $382.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $381.45.

The stock has a market capitalization of $37.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.93, a P/E/G ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $334.32 and a 200-day moving average of $343.56.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The apparel retailer reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.28. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 28.89% and a net margin of 13.69%. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.96 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 4.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Michelle Sun Choe sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $382.11, for a total value of $764,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,145 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,112,285.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geier Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the fourth quarter valued at about $466,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the fourth quarter valued at about $303,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the fourth quarter valued at about $365,033,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the fourth quarter valued at about $127,000. Institutional investors own 81.95% of the company’s stock.

About Lululemon Athletica

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women, men, and female youth. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits; and athletic wear for female youth.

