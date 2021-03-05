Lucira Health (NASDAQ:LHDX) Earns Neutral Rating from Analysts at Bank of America

Bank of America started coverage on shares of Lucira Health (NASDAQ:LHDX) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock.

NASDAQ:LHDX opened at $13.88 on Tuesday. Lucira Health has a 1-year low of $13.25 and a 1-year high of $37.99.

In other Lucira Health news, major shareholder Epiq Capital Group, Llc acquired 3,461,764 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $58,849,988.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Lucira Health, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of infectious disease test kits. It has developed a testing platform that produces COVID-19 single-use test kit with molecular accuracy. The company was formerly known as DiAssess Inc and changed its name to Lucira Health, Inc in January 2020.

