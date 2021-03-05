LS Investment Advisors LLC Sells 321 Shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

LS Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) by 8.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,285 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 321 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $488,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FTNT. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of Fortinet by 12,525.6% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 20,543,936 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $21,023,000 after purchasing an additional 20,381,220 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Fortinet by 18.7% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,626,812 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $687,220,000 after acquiring an additional 727,949 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Fortinet by 47.3% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 862,633 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $128,127,000 after acquiring an additional 277,019 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 2.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,199,515 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,319,414,000 after purchasing an additional 218,524 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its position in shares of Fortinet by 482.3% during the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 227,293 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,777,000 after purchasing an additional 188,259 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FTNT opened at $163.93 on Friday. Fortinet, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $70.20 and a fifty-two week high of $174.79. The company has a market cap of $26.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.94, a PEG ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $158.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $134.87.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The software maker reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.35. Fortinet had a return on equity of 48.30% and a net margin of 18.50%. Research analysts expect that Fortinet, Inc. will post 2.33 EPS for the current year.

In other Fortinet news, VP Michael Xie sold 5,820 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.51, for a total transaction of $928,348.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,075,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $969,046,378.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP John Whittle sold 18,155 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $2,723,250.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 12,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,861,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 86,976 shares of company stock worth $14,170,350 over the last ninety days. 17.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Fortinet from $152.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fortinet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $136.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Fortinet from $127.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Fortinet from $160.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Fortinet from $150.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Fortinet currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $147.87.

About Fortinet

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, Web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network (WAN) acceleration.

