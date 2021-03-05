LS Investment Advisors LLC Purchases New Holdings in Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM)

LS Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 4,257 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $440,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alarm.com during the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new position in Alarm.com during the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in Alarm.com during the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alarm.com by 104.9% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 875 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alarm.com by 366.7% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. 93.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alarm.com stock opened at $84.72 on Friday. Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.00 and a 1 year high of $108.67. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $97.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.39. The company has a market cap of $4.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.86, a PEG ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 4.19 and a current ratio of 4.67.

Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The software maker reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.18. Alarm.com had a net margin of 12.64% and a return on equity of 17.50%. Sell-side analysts predict that Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

In other Alarm.com news, VP Daniel Ramos sold 1,120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.26, for a total transaction of $89,891.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 37,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,972,990.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen Trundle sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.79, for a total transaction of $1,481,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 272,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,944,083.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 27,268 shares of company stock worth $2,466,111. Insiders own 20.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Alarm.com from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Roth Capital lifted their price target on Alarm.com from $75.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Maxim Group upped their price objective on Alarm.com from $79.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Alarm.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Alarm.com from $75.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.57.

Alarm.com Company Profile

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software platform solutions for smart residential and commercial properties in the United States and internationally. The company provides interactive security solutions to control and monitor their security systems, as well as connected security devices, including door locks, motion sensors, thermostats, garage doors, and video cameras; and high definition video monitoring solutions, such as live streaming, smart clip capture, video analytics, secure cloud storage, video alerts, continuous high definition recording, and commercial video surveillance solutions.

