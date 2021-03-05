LS Investment Advisors LLC Has $474,000 Stock Holdings in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX)

LS Investment Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) by 6.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,151 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 84 shares during the quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Teleflex were worth $474,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TFX. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its holdings in Teleflex by 152.0% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 63 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Summit X LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Teleflex in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Teleflex by 366.7% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 84 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Teleflex during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank raised its stake in Teleflex by 27.2% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 173 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. 89.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Teleflex stock opened at $390.97 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $393.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $376.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.14. Teleflex Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $221.27 and a fifty-two week high of $414.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.99 and a quick ratio of 1.88.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The medical technology company reported $3.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.05 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $711.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $687.66 million. Teleflex had a return on equity of 16.33% and a net margin of 14.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.28 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Teleflex Incorporated will post 10.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.35%. Teleflex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.20%.

TFX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $465.00 price objective (up from $405.00) on shares of Teleflex in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Teleflex from $382.00 to $441.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. JMP Securities upped their target price on Teleflex from $375.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Teleflex from $375.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Teleflex from $406.00 to $445.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Teleflex currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $433.60.

Teleflex Company Profile

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters and related devices, including catheter positioning systems for use in the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

