LS Investment Advisors LLC Decreases Holdings in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

LS Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) by 7.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 31,755 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,616 shares during the quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $401,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HBAN. KBC Group NV increased its position in Huntington Bancshares by 94.7% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 166,196 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,524,000 after acquiring an additional 80,837 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 26.6% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 275,185 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,525,000 after purchasing an additional 57,839 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 170,033 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,516,000 after purchasing an additional 21,949 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 19.5% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 637,943 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,850,000 after purchasing an additional 103,963 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 25.6% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 53,330 shares of the bank’s stock worth $487,000 after buying an additional 10,866 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.59% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Sandra E. Pierce sold 172,909 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.71, for a total transaction of $2,716,400.39. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 425,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,684,589.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Paul G. Heller sold 75,646 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.58, for a total value of $1,027,272.68. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 503,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,838,629.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HBAN opened at $15.78 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $16.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 1 year low of $6.82 and a 1 year high of $16.49. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.89.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 21st. The bank reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.02). Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 7.70% and a net margin of 15.34%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.28 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 17th. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.24%.

HBAN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Huntington Bancshares from $16.25 to $17.25 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Stephens downgraded Huntington Bancshares from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Piper Sandler upgraded Huntington Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $13.50 to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Huntington Bancshares from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.24.

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as a holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, small business, consumer, and mortgage banking services. The company operates through four business segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Vehicle Finance, and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

