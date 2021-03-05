LS Investment Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

LS Investment Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) by 69.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,510 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 7,959 shares during the quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $418,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Quest Diagnostics in the third quarter valued at approximately $956,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Quest Diagnostics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Quest Diagnostics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $68,000. 85.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO Mark Guinan sold 81,756 shares of Quest Diagnostics stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.37, for a total value of $9,840,969.72. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 155,335 shares in the company, valued at $18,697,673.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michael E. Prevoznik sold 1,188 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.95, for a total transaction of $138,936.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 42,596 shares in the company, valued at $4,981,602.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.49% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Quest Diagnostics stock opened at $117.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.40. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a 52-week low of $73.02 and a 52-week high of $134.71. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $122.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $120.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.07.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The medical research company reported $4.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.28 by $0.20. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 13.22% and a return on equity of 19.23%. The business had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 10.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Quest Diagnostics announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, February 4th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the medical research company to repurchase up to 6.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 7th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 6th. This is a boost from Quest Diagnostics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.15%.

Several research firms have issued reports on DGX. Citigroup increased their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $151.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Quest Diagnostics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.06.

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

