LS Investment Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS)

LS Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS) by 85.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,790 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 2,201 shares during the quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Emergent BioSolutions were worth $429,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Emergent BioSolutions by 144.5% in the 4th quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 657,766 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $58,935,000 after acquiring an additional 388,709 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Emergent BioSolutions in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,325,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Emergent BioSolutions during the 3rd quarter worth about $19,750,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Emergent BioSolutions by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,276,948 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $472,815,000 after acquiring an additional 168,549 shares during the period. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its position in Emergent BioSolutions by 35.9% in the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 629,181 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $56,375,000 after acquiring an additional 166,325 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.23% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on EBS. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Emergent BioSolutions from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Emergent BioSolutions from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Chardan Capital raised Emergent BioSolutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.43.

In other Emergent BioSolutions news, CEO Robert Kramer sold 21,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.03, for a total value of $2,409,657.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 141,442 shares in the company, valued at $15,562,863.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 14.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE EBS opened at $90.87 on Friday. Emergent BioSolutions Inc. has a twelve month low of $46.37 and a twelve month high of $137.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 3.20. The stock has a market cap of $4.84 billion, a PE ratio of 29.22 and a beta of 1.26. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $109.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $100.63.

Emergent BioSolutions (NYSE:EBS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $3.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.72 by $0.95. Emergent BioSolutions had a net margin of 12.50% and a return on equity of 26.68%. Research analysts forecast that Emergent BioSolutions Inc. will post 6.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Emergent BioSolutions

Emergent BioSolutions Inc, a life sciences company, focuses on the provision of preparedness and response products and solutions for civilian and military populations that address accidental, deliberate, and naturally occurring public health threats (PHTs). The company's products address PHTs, which include chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear, and explosives; emerging infectious diseases; travel health; and emerging health crises and acute/emergency care.

