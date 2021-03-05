LS Investment Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION)

LS Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) by 9.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,565 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 895 shares during the quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association were worth $459,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ZION. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA purchased a new position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 40.6% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,288 shares of the bank’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the third quarter valued at about $45,000. 86.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, VP Mark Richard Young sold 2,615 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.39, for a total value of $134,384.85. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 15,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $786,061.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP A Scott Anderson sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.31, for a total transaction of $94,620.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 25,924 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,226,464.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 169,349 shares of company stock worth $8,242,881. 1.81% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ZION has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays cut shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Truist raised their target price on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $50.00 to $625.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Janney Montgomery Scott raised Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. DA Davidson downgraded Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.84.

ZION opened at $53.96 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.63. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a one year low of $23.58 and a one year high of $57.70. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $49.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The bank reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.64. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a return on equity of 6.79% and a net margin of 14.58%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.97 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 18th were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 17th. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s payout ratio is 31.41%.

About Zions Bancorporation, National Association

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers community banking services, such as small and medium-sized business and corporate banking; commercial and residential development, construction, and term lending; retail banking; treasury cash management and related products and services; residential mortgage servicing and lending services; trust and wealth management services; capital markets services, including municipal finance advisory and underwriting; and investment services.

