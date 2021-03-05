LS Investment Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT)

LS Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT) by 17.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,189 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,242 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mattel were worth $387,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAT. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Mattel in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Keybank National Association OH grew its position in Mattel by 108.5% in the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 28,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,000 after acquiring an additional 14,911 shares in the last quarter. Donoghue Forlines LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mattel in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,685,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Mattel by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,397,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,295,000 after purchasing an additional 60,356 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its stake in Mattel by 84.6% during the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 47,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $829,000 after buying an additional 21,766 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Mattel alerts:

NASDAQ MAT opened at $20.06 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -2,006.00 and a beta of 1.43. Mattel, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.53 and a 52-week high of $21.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $18.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.20.

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. Mattel had a positive return on equity of 30.41% and a negative net margin of 0.08%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.11 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Mattel, Inc. will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on MAT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Mattel from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Mattel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 9th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Mattel from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Smith Barney Citigroup began coverage on shares of Mattel in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $17.50 target price on the stock. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of Mattel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mattel has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.45.

Mattel Company Profile

Mattel, Inc, a children's entertainment company, designs and produces toys and consumer products worldwide. The company operates through North America, International, and American Girl segments. It offers dolls and accessories, as well as content, gaming, and lifestyle products for children under the Barbie, Enchantimals, and Polly Pocket brands; dolls and books under the American Girl brand name; diecast cars, tracks, playsets, and play products for kids, adults, and collectors under the Hot Wheels brand name; and infant, toddler, and preschool products comprising content, toys, live events, and other lifestyle products under the Fisher-Price and Thomas & Friends, Power wheels, Fireman Sam, and Shimmer and Shine brands.

See Also: What is Liquidity?

Receive News & Ratings for Mattel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mattel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.