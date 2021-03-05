Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Shares Purchased by TCTC Holdings LLC

TCTC Holdings LLC boosted its position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 115,631 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the quarter. Lowe’s Companies accounts for about 1.0% of TCTC Holdings LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. TCTC Holdings LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $18,560,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. WealthStone Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. WealthStone Inc. now owns 3,177 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $510,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Seeyond lifted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 0.6% in the third quarter. Seeyond now owns 11,277 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,870,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Ellenbecker Investment Group lifted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Ellenbecker Investment Group now owns 1,380 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 5.1% in the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,452 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harfst & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 2.5% during the third quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. now owns 3,048 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $505,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. 76.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Lowe’s Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $166.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. FIG Partners upgraded Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $203.00 to $206.00 in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $173.85.

In related news, Director David H. Batchelder bought 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $159.48 per share, with a total value of $996,750.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

LOW traded down $1.45 on Friday, reaching $152.32. The company had a trading volume of 79,948 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,126,223. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $170.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $164.49. The company has a market cap of $111.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.20, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.38. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.00 and a 52-week high of $180.67.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The home improvement retailer reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.12. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 211.33%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.94 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 8.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as appliances, dÃ©cor, paint, hardware, millwork, lawn and garden, lighting, lumber and building materials, flooring, kitchens and bath, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, and tools.

