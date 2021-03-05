Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX) Shares Sold by Aperio Group LLC

Aperio Group LLC lessened its position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX) by 4.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,594 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock after selling 1,587 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC’s holdings in Louisiana-Pacific were worth $1,323,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LPX. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Louisiana-Pacific by 256.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 459,499 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $11,203,000 after acquiring an additional 330,547 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 320.5% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 841 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 641 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific in the 3rd quarter valued at $293,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 46,165 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $1,362,000 after buying an additional 3,431 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sciencast Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific in the 3rd quarter valued at $302,000. Institutional investors own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Louisiana-Pacific stock opened at $46.17 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.00 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a current ratio of 3.70. Louisiana-Pacific Co. has a one year low of $12.97 and a one year high of $50.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $42.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.68.

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The building manufacturing company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.27. Louisiana-Pacific had a net margin of 7.79% and a return on equity of 26.04%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Louisiana-Pacific Co. will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 22nd will be issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 19th. This is an increase from Louisiana-Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Louisiana-Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 172.97%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $40.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, January 22nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Stephens upgraded shares of Louisiana-Pacific from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Louisiana-Pacific currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.25.

In other news, EVP Neil Sherman sold 5,026 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.87, for a total value of $195,360.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 89,834 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,491,847.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael Sims sold 12,824 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.50, for a total transaction of $621,964.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 83,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,050,865.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,949 shares of company stock valued at $1,072,047 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Louisiana-Pacific Company Profile

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets building products primarily for use in new home construction, repair and remodeling, and outdoor structure markets. It operates through four segments: Siding; Oriented Strand Board (OSB); Engineered Wood Products (EWP); and South America.

