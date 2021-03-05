Lonza Group (OTCMKTS:LZAGY) Raised to “Overweight” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Lonza Group (OTCMKTS:LZAGY) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research report report published on Monday, Benzinga reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. William Blair reissued an outperform rating on shares of Lonza Group in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating on shares of Lonza Group in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Lonza Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Lonza Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lonza Group from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $68.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS LZAGY opened at $58.16 on Monday. Lonza Group has a 12 month low of $32.09 and a 12 month high of $69.07. The company has a market cap of $43.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.45 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.41.

Lonza Group Ltd supplies products and services to the pharmaceutical, biotech, and specialty ingredients markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Pharma Biotech & Nutrition, and Specialty Ingredients. The Pharma Biotech & Nutrition segment provides technology platforms, including drug substance and drug product; and develops and manufactures customized active pharmaceutical ingredients and biopharmaceuticals, as well as formulation services and delivery systems for pharmaceutical and nutritional applications.

