Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) Earns “Outperform” Rating from Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Logitech International from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $121.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Citigroup lifted their price target on Logitech International from $110.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on Logitech International from $105.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded Logitech International from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Logitech International from $116.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $111.11.

Get Logitech International alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ LOGI opened at $94.40 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $109.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.86. Logitech International has a 52 week low of $31.37 and a 52 week high of $120.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.76 billion, a PE ratio of 24.02 and a beta of 0.88.

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 17th. The technology company reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $1.32. Logitech International had a return on equity of 38.26% and a net margin of 18.31%. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Logitech International will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Didier Hirsch sold 2,679 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.50, for a total transaction of $274,597.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,880 shares in the company, valued at $705,200. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Prakash Arunkundrum sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $500,000.00. Insiders have sold a total of 132,681 shares of company stock worth $13,769,404 in the last 90 days. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new position in Logitech International during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in Logitech International during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Rational Advisors LLC bought a new position in Logitech International during the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Logitech International during the 3rd quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Logitech International by 16,950.0% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 682 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 678 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.66% of the company’s stock.

About Logitech International

Logitech International SA, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets products that helps people connect to digital and cloud experiences. The company offers pointing devices, such as wireless mouse and trackball; corded and cordless keyboards, living room keyboards, and keyboard-and-mouse combinations; PC webcams; and keyboards for tablets and smartphones, as well as other accessories for mobile devices.

Featured Article: Understanding Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Receive News & Ratings for Logitech International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Logitech International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.