Loews Co. (NYSE:L) Shares Sold by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. lowered its holdings in Loews Co. (NYSE:L) by 10.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 331,531 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 37,126 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 0.12% of Loews worth $14,926,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in L. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Loews in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Loews during the 3rd quarter worth $49,000. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Loews during the 4th quarter worth $54,000. Trust Co. of Vermont raised its stake in shares of Loews by 64.7% during the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 2,364 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 929 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Loews by 17.0% during the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,717 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 539 shares during the last quarter. 57.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of L stock opened at $48.96 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $47.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.45. Loews Co. has a twelve month low of $27.33 and a twelve month high of $50.85. The company has a market capitalization of $13.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.46 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 24th will be paid a $0.0625 dividend. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 23rd.

In other Loews news, insider Jonathan M. Tisch sold 4,469 shares of Loews stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.34, for a total value of $216,031.46. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,397 shares in the company, valued at approximately $454,250.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO David B. Edelson sold 4,595 shares of Loews stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.70, for a total value of $205,396.50. Insiders sold a total of 9,234 shares of company stock valued at $429,828 in the last three months. 15.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Loews from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Loews to a “market perform” rating and set a $71.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 13th.

About Loews

Loews Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: CNA Financial Corporation; Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc; Boardwalk Pipeline Partners, LP; Loews Hotels Holding Corporation; and Corporate segments. The company offers specialty insurance products, such as management and professional liability coverages and products; and surety and fidelity bonds.

