Loblaw Companies Limited (L.TO) (TSE:L) Director Willard Galen Garfield Weston Sells 14,119 Shares

Loblaw Companies Limited (L.TO) (TSE:L) Director Willard Galen Garfield Weston sold 14,119 shares of Loblaw Companies Limited (L.TO) stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$62.06, for a total transaction of C$876,179.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 177,035 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$10,986,225.59.
Loblaw Companies Limited (L.TO) stock opened at C$63.95 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$62.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$65.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 149.37. Loblaw Companies Limited has a 12 month low of C$59.01 and a 12 month high of C$77.00. The stock has a market cap of C$22.21 billion and a P/E ratio of 20.90.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.335 per share. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. Loblaw Companies Limited (L.TO)’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.83%.
Loblaw Companies Limited (L.TO) Company Profile
Loblaw Companies Limited, a food and pharmacy company, engages in the grocery, pharmacy, health and beauty, apparel, general merchandise, financial services, and wireless mobile products and services businesses in Canada. It operates in two segments, Retail and Financial Services. The Retail segment operates corporate and franchise-owned retail food, and associate-owned drug stores comprising in-store pharmacies, other health and beauty product stores, apparel stores, and other general merchandise stores.
