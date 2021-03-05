Loblaw Companies Limited (L.TO) (TSE:L) Director Willard Galen Garfield Weston Sells 14,119 Shares

Loblaw Companies Limited (L.TO) (TSE:L) Director Willard Galen Garfield Weston sold 14,119 shares of Loblaw Companies Limited (L.TO) stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$62.06, for a total transaction of C$876,179.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 177,035 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$10,986,225.59.

Loblaw Companies Limited (L.TO) stock opened at C$63.95 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$62.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$65.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 149.37. Loblaw Companies Limited has a 12 month low of C$59.01 and a 12 month high of C$77.00. The stock has a market cap of C$22.21 billion and a P/E ratio of 20.90.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.335 per share. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. Loblaw Companies Limited (L.TO)’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.83%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. CIBC decreased their price target on shares of Loblaw Companies Limited (L.TO) from C$82.00 to C$72.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 26th. ATB Capital reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$83.00 price objective on shares of Loblaw Companies Limited (L.TO) in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Atb Cap Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Loblaw Companies Limited (L.TO) in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Loblaw Companies Limited (L.TO) from C$95.00 to C$91.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Loblaw Companies Limited (L.TO) from C$76.00 to C$72.00 in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$77.17.

Loblaw Companies Limited (L.TO) Company Profile

Loblaw Companies Limited, a food and pharmacy company, engages in the grocery, pharmacy, health and beauty, apparel, general merchandise, financial services, and wireless mobile products and services businesses in Canada. It operates in two segments, Retail and Financial Services. The Retail segment operates corporate and franchise-owned retail food, and associate-owned drug stores comprising in-store pharmacies, other health and beauty product stores, apparel stores, and other general merchandise stores.

