Lixte Biotechnology Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIXT) Short Interest Update

Lixte Biotechnology Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIXT) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 2,800 shares, an increase of 64.7% from the January 28th total of 1,700 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 131,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Lixte Biotechnology stock. Santa Monica Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Lixte Biotechnology Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIXT) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 166,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $528,000. Lixte Biotechnology comprises 0.4% of Santa Monica Partners LP’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Santa Monica Partners LP owned about 1.35% of Lixte Biotechnology as of its most recent SEC filing.

LIXT traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $3.71. 141,268 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,383,809. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.65. Lixte Biotechnology has a 52-week low of $3.00 and a 52-week high of $7.86.

Lixte Biotechnology Holdings, Inc operates as a drug discovery company that uses biomarker technology to identify enzyme targets related with serious common diseases and designs novel compounds to attack those targets. The company primarily focuses on inhibitors of protein phosphatases that are used alone and in combination with cytotoxic agents and/or x-ray and immune checkpoint blockers; and encompasses two major categories of compounds at various stages of pre-clinical and clinical development.

