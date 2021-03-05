LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) PT Raised to $71.00

LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) had its price objective boosted by Needham & Company LLC from $65.00 to $71.00 in a report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on LPSN. TheStreet raised LivePerson from a d rating to a c- rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Mizuho upped their target price on LivePerson from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Roth Capital upped their target price on LivePerson from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded LivePerson from a buy rating to a hold rating and upped their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on LivePerson from $64.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $70.31.

LPSN traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $54.80. 39,850 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 948,332. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $66.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.48 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. LivePerson has a 52 week low of $14.08 and a 52 week high of $72.23.

In other LivePerson news, CEO Robert P. Locascio sold 153,416 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.13, for a total transaction of $8,611,240.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Monica L. Greenberg sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.94, for a total value of $929,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 458,012 shares of company stock worth $26,575,913. Company insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in LivePerson during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of LivePerson during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in shares of LivePerson during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of LivePerson during the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of LivePerson during the 4th quarter valued at $63,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.14% of the company’s stock.

LivePerson Company Profile

LivePerson, Inc provides conversational commerce solutions. The company operates in two segments, Business and Consumer. The Business segment enables brands to leverage LiveEngage's intelligence engine to connect with consumers through an integrated suite of mobile and online business messaging technologies.

