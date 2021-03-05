Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) Expected to Earn Q1 2021 Earnings of ($1.98) Per Share

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Katz expects that the company will earn ($1.98) per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Live Nation Entertainment’s Q2 2021 earnings at ($1.78) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.35) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.73) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($4.84) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.27) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.71 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.88 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.52) EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.81 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on LYV. Macquarie cut Live Nation Entertainment from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised Live Nation Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $56.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.00.

Shares of LYV stock opened at $91.14 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $65.73. Live Nation Entertainment has a 52 week low of $21.70 and a 52 week high of $94.63. The stock has a market cap of $19.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.13 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.63.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($2.04) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.42) by $0.38. Live Nation Entertainment had a negative net margin of 32.49% and a negative return on equity of 161.81%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LYV. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,456,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,740,000 after purchasing an additional 57,419 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 5,156,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,865,000 after buying an additional 60,079 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 234.0% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,738,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,741,000 after purchasing an additional 2,619,554 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Live Nation Entertainment in the 4th quarter worth about $94,979,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment by 89.0% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,190,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,469,000 after purchasing an additional 560,471 shares during the period. 71.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Live Nation Entertainment

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues; operates and manages music venues; and produces music festivals and creates associated content.

