Liquidia (NASDAQ:LQDA) Stock Price Down 5.7%

Liquidia Co. (NASDAQ:LQDA) traded down 5.7% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $2.51 and last traded at $2.66. 2,216,549 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 31% from the average session volume of 1,686,406 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.82.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wedbush reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of Liquidia in a research report on Monday, November 30th. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Liquidia in a research report on Friday, December 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Liquidia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.45.

The stock has a market cap of $115.27 million, a PE ratio of -1.22 and a beta of 0.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 5.67 and a quick ratio of 5.67. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.09 and a 200 day moving average of $3.83.

In other Liquidia news, major shareholder Eshelman Ventures, Llc sold 53,309 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.14, for a total transaction of $167,390.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders sold 1,511,642 shares of company stock valued at $4,537,251 in the last three months. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Liquidia during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Liquidia by 29.2% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 16,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 3,735 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in Liquidia by 30.1% during the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 16,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 3,746 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Liquidia by 534.8% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 5,273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in Liquidia by 28.4% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 27,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 6,081 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.49% of the company’s stock.

Liquidia Company Profile (NASDAQ:LQDA)

Liquidia Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company. The company focuses on the development and commercialization of various products using its PRINT technology that enables precise production of drug particles designed to enhance the safety, efficacy, and performance of a range of therapies.

