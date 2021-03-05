Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) Shares Sold by Mackenzie Financial Corp

Mackenzie Financial Corp lessened its position in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) by 0.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 305,112 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 666 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp owned approximately 0.06% of Linde worth $80,400,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Linde by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,465,193 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,291,395,000 after acquiring an additional 973,130 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Linde by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,126,594 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,668,460,000 after buying an additional 866,271 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in Linde by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,996,778 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,635,060,000 after buying an additional 295,298 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Linde by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,916,821 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,295,632,000 after buying an additional 255,915 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in Linde by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,582,342 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $680,473,000 after buying an additional 50,399 shares during the period. 72.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Kelcey E. Hoyt sold 2,559 shares of Linde stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.66, for a total value of $643,997.94. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,706,003.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on LIN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $285.00 target price on shares of Linde in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Kepler Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Linde from $281.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $260.24.

LIN stock opened at $245.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market cap of $128.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.78. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $252.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $248.86. Linde plc has a 52 week low of $146.71 and a 52 week high of $274.58.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The basic materials company reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.16. Linde had a net margin of 8.29% and a return on equity of 8.56%. The firm had revenue of $7.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.97 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Linde plc will post 8.08 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be given a $1.06 dividend. This is a positive change from Linde’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.45%.

Linde Company Profile

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon monoxide, carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene. It also designs and constructs turnkey process plants, such as olefin, natural gas, air separation, and hydrogen and synthesis gas plants.

