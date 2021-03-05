Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the thirteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $49.75.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on LNC. B. Riley upped their target price on Lincoln National from $35.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Lincoln National from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lincoln National from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Lincoln National from $37.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded Lincoln National from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Lincoln National stock opened at $56.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.20. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.79. The company has a market cap of $10.89 billion, a PE ratio of 14.85, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 2.26. Lincoln National has a fifty-two week low of $16.11 and a fifty-two week high of $60.64.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.93 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $4.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.61 billion. Lincoln National had a net margin of 4.28% and a return on equity of 5.09%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.41 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Lincoln National will post 4.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 9th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.96%. Lincoln National’s payout ratio is currently 19.31%.

In other Lincoln National news, insider Wilford H. Fuller sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.77, for a total transaction of $1,319,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 207,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,930,250.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Christine A. Janofsky sold 7,413 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.25, for a total value of $416,981.25. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 14,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $799,650. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 42,413 shares of company stock valued at $2,269,931 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lincoln National by 7.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,651,115 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $490,350,000 after purchasing an additional 1,114,209 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Lincoln National by 2.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,189,525 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $287,908,000 after purchasing an additional 212,905 shares during the last quarter. Dodge & Cox grew its position in Lincoln National by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 5,833,207 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $293,469,000 after acquiring an additional 21,150 shares during the period. Lyrical Asset Management LP grew its position in Lincoln National by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 4,787,566 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $240,862,000 after acquiring an additional 85,943 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Lincoln National by 17.8% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,197,305 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $98,925,000 after acquiring an additional 482,182 shares during the period. 76.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, and Group Protection. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, and indexed variable annuities.

