Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) Stock Rating Upgraded by Stephens

Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) was upgraded by investment analysts at Stephens from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a $20.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $17.00. Stephens’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 26.26% from the stock’s previous close.

LMNR has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Limoneira from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on Limoneira in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Limoneira has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.00.

Limoneira stock opened at $15.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.88 and a 200 day moving average of $15.30. The stock has a market cap of $263.82 million, a PE ratio of -16.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 1.04. Limoneira has a one year low of $10.60 and a one year high of $17.84.

Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 10th. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.21). Limoneira had a negative return on equity of 5.77% and a negative net margin of 9.99%. The company had revenue of $29.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.40 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Limoneira will post 0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Mark Palamountain sold 5,850 shares of Limoneira stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $99,450.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 63,787 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,084,379. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Harold S. Edwards sold 9,000 shares of Limoneira stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $153,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 164,611 shares in the company, valued at $2,798,387. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,125 shares of company stock worth $305,395 over the last 90 days. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Limoneira by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 607,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,120,000 after purchasing an additional 11,991 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Limoneira by 537.6% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 38,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $644,000 after acquiring an additional 32,618 shares during the period. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. lifted its position in Limoneira by 152.2% during the 4th quarter. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. now owns 352,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,869,000 after acquiring an additional 212,733 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Limoneira in the 4th quarter valued at about $183,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Limoneira by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 12,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 1,677 shares during the period. 52.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Limoneira Company operates as an agribusiness and real estate development company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Fresh Lemons, Lemon Packing, Avocados, and Other Agribusiness. It grows, processes, packs, markets, and sells lemons. The company also grows avocado, oranges, and specialty citrus and other crops, including Moro blood oranges, Cara Cara oranges, Minneola tangelos, Star Ruby grapefruit, pummelos, pistachios, and wine grapes.

