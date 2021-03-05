Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.03 Per Share

Brokerages expect Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI) to post $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Life Storage’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.00 and the highest is $1.06. Life Storage posted earnings per share of $0.93 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 10.8%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Life Storage will report full-year earnings of $4.32 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.21 to $4.45. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $4.63 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.49 to $4.73. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Life Storage.

Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by ($0.47). Life Storage had a return on equity of 7.09% and a net margin of 25.67%. The company had revenue of $166.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.41 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.44 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Life Storage from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut Life Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. BMO Capital Markets raised Life Storage from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $81.33 to $93.33 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Evercore ISI raised Life Storage from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $82.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Truist upped their price objective on Life Storage from $66.67 to $82.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.21.

In other news, CFO Andrew J. Gregoire sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.31, for a total value of $571,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 59,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,764,980.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Life Storage by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,632,623 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $672,479,000 after buying an additional 189,025 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Life Storage by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 782,802 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $93,458,000 after buying an additional 4,316 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Life Storage by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 749,068 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $89,432,000 after buying an additional 4,984 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Life Storage by 255.4% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 712,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $75,749,000 after buying an additional 511,654 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Life Storage by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 609,658 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $72,788,000 after buying an additional 23,436 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LSI traded up $0.57 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $82.24. The company had a trading volume of 20,398 shares, compared to its average volume of 674,013. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $83.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.85. Life Storage has a 52 week low of $44.87 and a 52 week high of $87.21. The company has a market capitalization of $6.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 0.32.

Life Storage Company Profile

Life Storage, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed equity REIT that is in the business of acquiring and managing self-storage facilities. Located in Buffalo, New York, the Company operates more than 900 storage facilities in 30 states and in the province of Ontario, Canada. The Company serves both residential and commercial storage customers with storage units rented by month.

