Liberty All-Star Equity Fund (NYSE:USA) Short Interest Update

Liberty All-Star Equity Fund (NYSE:USA) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 267,800 shares, a drop of 60.8% from the January 28th total of 682,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 776,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bickling Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty All-Star Equity Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $1,005,000. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty All-Star Equity Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $56,000. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty All-Star Equity Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $131,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Liberty All-Star Equity Fund by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,557,298 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $17,645,000 after purchasing an additional 19,565 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ELCO Management Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Liberty All-Star Equity Fund by 18.5% in the fourth quarter. ELCO Management Co. LLC now owns 44,800 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 11.25% of the company’s stock.

NYSE USA traded down $0.13 on Thursday, reaching $7.23. 1,582,390 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 971,447. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.56. Liberty All-Star Equity Fund has a 12 month low of $3.67 and a 12 month high of $7.54.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 21st. This is an increase from Liberty All-Star Equity Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16.

About Liberty All-Star Equity Fund

Liberty All Star Equity Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by ALPS Advisers, Inc The fund is co-managed by Aristotle Capital Management, LLC, Pzena Investment Management, LLC, Delaware Investments Fund Advisers, Sustainable Growth Advisers, LP, and TCW Investment Management Company.

