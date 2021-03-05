Level Four Advisory Services LLC Raises Stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Level Four Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 31.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,479 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,567 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $886,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of IWD. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Security National Trust Co. boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1,923.1% in the 4th quarter. Security National Trust Co. now owns 263 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, McCarthy Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000.

NYSEARCA IWD opened at $144.27 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $142.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $130.57. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $84.11 and a fifty-two week high of $148.49.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

