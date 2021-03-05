Level Four Advisory Services LLC Purchases 1,026 Shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB)

Level Four Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB) by 10.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,479 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,026 shares during the quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF were worth $594,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FMB. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $125,000. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new stake in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $142,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $204,000.

Shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF stock opened at $56.19 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.43. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF has a 1 year low of $48.96 and a 1 year high of $57.72.

Read More: Benefits of owning preferred stock

