Level Four Advisory Services LLC Lowers Position in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

Level Four Advisory Services LLC cut its stake in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) by 4.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 35,240 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,826 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $568,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Smith Asset Management Group LP purchased a new stake in Regions Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 96.1% during the fourth quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,324 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,139 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 102.1% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,379 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,202 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Regions Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Regions Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on RF shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Regions Financial from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Regions Financial from $15.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Regions Financial from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Compass Point raised shares of Regions Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Argus raised their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.20.

In related news, EVP Ronald G. Smith sold 56,147 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.23, for a total transaction of $1,135,853.81. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 219,667 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,443,863.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, COO John B. Owen sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.73, for a total transaction of $1,329,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 70,187 shares in the company, valued at $1,244,415.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of RF stock opened at $20.26 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $19.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.65, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.58. Regions Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $6.94 and a 52 week high of $22.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.12.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be paid a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. Regions Financial’s payout ratio is currently 40.00%.

About Regions Financial

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

