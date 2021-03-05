LEOcoin (LC4) Trading Up 1.8% Over Last Week

LEOcoin (CURRENCY:LC4) traded up 4.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 4th. During the last seven days, LEOcoin has traded up 1.8% against the U.S. dollar. LEOcoin has a total market cap of $69,386.94 and $344.00 worth of LEOcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One LEOcoin token can now be bought for approximately $0.0462 or 0.00000431 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get LEOcoin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47,270.90 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,484.56 or 0.03140542 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $172.07 or 0.00364014 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $484.38 or 0.01024688 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0491 or 0.00000104 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $205.81 or 0.00435379 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $178.12 or 0.00376806 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00003941 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $117.28 or 0.00248102 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $10.67 or 0.00022573 BTC.

LEOcoin Token Profile

LEOcoin (LC4) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the ScryptJane hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 17th, 2014. LEOcoin’s total supply is 21,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,501,964 tokens. LEOcoin’s official website is www.lc4foundation.org . The Reddit community for LEOcoin is /r/leocoinorg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . LEOcoin’s official Twitter account is @LEOcoinORG and its Facebook page is accessible here

LEOcoin Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LEOcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LEOcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy LEOcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for LEOcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for LEOcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.