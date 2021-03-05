LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT) CEO George W. Lemaitre Sells 42,869 Shares

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT) CEO George W. Lemaitre sold 42,869 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.41, for a total transaction of $2,203,895.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,796,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $143,771,509.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:LMAT opened at $46.82 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.10. LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.76 and a fifty-two week high of $54.96. The company has a market capitalization of $952.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.34, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.03. LeMaitre Vascular had a net margin of 15.41% and a return on equity of 12.32%. Equities research analysts expect that LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 8th. This is an increase from LeMaitre Vascular’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. LeMaitre Vascular’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.18%.

LMAT has been the subject of several research reports. Barrington Research lifted their target price on LeMaitre Vascular from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on LeMaitre Vascular in a report on Friday, February 12th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LeMaitre Vascular from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Roth Capital reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of LeMaitre Vascular in a research note on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. LeMaitre Vascular presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.29.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in LeMaitre Vascular in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 41.4% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,059 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of LeMaitre Vascular during the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 327.9% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,219 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 3,233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 288.5% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 79,671 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 59,165 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.17% of the company’s stock.

About LeMaitre Vascular

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc designs, markets, sells, services, and supports medical devices and implants for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease worldwide. The company offers angioscope, a fiber optic catheter used for viewing the lumen of a blood vessel; embolectomy catheters to remove blood clots from arteries or veins; occlusion catheters that temporarily occlude the blood flow; perfusion catheters to temporarily perfuse the blood and other fluids into the vasculature; and thrombectomy catheters, which features a silicone balloon for removing thrombi in the venous system.

