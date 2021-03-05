Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG) Shares Sold by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund cut its holdings in shares of Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG) by 7.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 155,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,000 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Leggett & Platt were worth $6,906,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LEG. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Leggett & Platt during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new position in Leggett & Platt during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Hudock Inc. lifted its position in Leggett & Platt by 1,470.6% during the fourth quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 1,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Leggett & Platt by 61.3% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Leggett & Platt in the 3rd quarter worth about $64,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Leggett & Platt alerts:

In related news, Director Phoebe A. Wood sold 10,346 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.42, for a total transaction of $428,531.32. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 48,257 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,998,804.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:LEG opened at $44.20 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.00, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.60. Leggett & Platt, Incorporated has a one year low of $22.03 and a one year high of $47.02. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.84.

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. Leggett & Platt had a return on equity of 21.93% and a net margin of 5.45%. The company’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. Analysts predict that Leggett & Platt, Incorporated will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.62%. Leggett & Platt’s payout ratio is currently 62.26%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on LEG. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Leggett & Platt from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $52.00 in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Leggett & Platt from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded Leggett & Platt from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.33.

About Leggett & Platt

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated designs and produces various engineered components and products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Bedding Products; Furniture, Flooring & Textile Products; and Specialized Products. The company offers innersprings, wire forms, specialty foams, and machines to shape wire into various types of innersprings; industrial sewing/finishing machines, conveyor lines, mattress packaging, and glue-drying equipment, as well as quilting machines; and structural fabrics, carpet cushions and hard surface flooring underlayment, and geo components to manufacturers of finished bedding, upholstered furniture, packaging, filtration, and draperies; flooring retailers and distributors of carpet cushions; and contractors, landscapers, road construction companies, and government agencies using geo components.

Recommended Story: Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LEG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG).

Receive News & Ratings for Leggett & Platt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leggett & Platt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.