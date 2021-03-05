Legg Mason Asset Management Japan Co. Ltd. Invests $510,000 in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

Legg Mason Asset Management Japan Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 7,222 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $510,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in W. P. Carey in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in W. P. Carey in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new stake in W. P. Carey in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Huntington National Bank grew its position in W. P. Carey by 122.2% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Finally, Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in W. P. Carey in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. 62.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WPC stock opened at $67.19 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.79 billion, a PE ratio of 33.93 and a beta of 0.72. W. P. Carey Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.62 and a twelve month high of $84.20. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.27.

W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.39). The firm had revenue of $307.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $297.15 million. W. P. Carey had a return on equity of 4.98% and a net margin of 28.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that W. P. Carey Inc. will post 4.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of W. P. Carey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. W. P. Carey presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.00.

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $18 billion and a diversified portfolio of operationally-critical commercial real estate that includes 1,215 net lease properties covering approximately 142 million square feet as of September 30, 2020. For nearly five decades, the company has invested in high-quality single-tenant industrial, warehouse, office, retail and self-storage properties subject to long-term net leases with built-in rent escalators.

