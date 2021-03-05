Legg Mason Asset Management Japan Co. Ltd. Invests $376,000 in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF)

Legg Mason Asset Management Japan Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 9,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $376,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FNF. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Fidelity National Financial by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,739,214 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $868,513,000 after buying an additional 495,112 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Fidelity National Financial by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 17,433,081 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $545,829,000 after buying an additional 360,552 shares during the last quarter. Windacre Partnership LLC raised its holdings in Fidelity National Financial by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter. Windacre Partnership LLC now owns 13,686,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $428,537,000 after buying an additional 1,729,700 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Fidelity National Financial by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,583,908 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $237,452,000 after buying an additional 442,092 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Fidelity National Financial by 33.2% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,284,107 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $134,136,000 after buying an additional 1,067,686 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.37% of the company’s stock.

FNF has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Fidelity National Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fidelity National Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.80.

Shares of NYSE:FNF opened at $37.23 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $39.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.87. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.00 and a twelve month high of $43.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.84 billion, a PE ratio of 10.95 and a beta of 1.32.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.69. Fidelity National Financial had a net margin of 10.31% and a return on equity of 20.07%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.95 EPS. Analysts expect that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 4.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 16th. Fidelity National Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.48%.

In other Fidelity National Financial news, Director John D. Rood bought 29,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $38.45 per share, for a total transaction of $1,118,895.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 178,334 shares in the company, valued at $6,856,942.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Roger S. Jewkes sold 51,365 shares of Fidelity National Financial stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.34, for a total value of $1,969,334.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 116,365 shares of company stock worth $4,477,834 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and conveyances, and home warranty insurance.

