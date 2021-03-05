Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) Shares Sold by People s United Financial Inc.

People s United Financial Inc. lowered its position in Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) by 21.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,358 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 2,305 shares during the quarter. People s United Financial Inc.’s holdings in Lear were worth $1,329,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Korea Investment CORP increased its stake in shares of Lear by 187.7% in the fourth quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 37,400 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $5,948,000 after purchasing an additional 24,400 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Lear by 467.0% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 11,216 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,784,000 after acquiring an additional 9,238 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Lear by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,584,074 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $251,914,000 after acquiring an additional 15,273 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lear by 51.1% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 674 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Lear by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 659,992 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $104,958,000 after acquiring an additional 22,558 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LEA opened at $165.77 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.97 billion, a PE ratio of 94.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.62. Lear Co. has a one year low of $63.20 and a one year high of $174.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $161.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $141.66.

Lear (NYSE:LEA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The auto parts company reported $3.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.19. Lear had a net margin of 0.50% and a return on equity of 6.17%. The firm had revenue of $5.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.64 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Lear Co. will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. Lear’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.15%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Lear in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Argus upgraded shares of Lear from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Lear from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $149.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Lear from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lear from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $166.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $151.50.

About Lear

Lear Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and supply of automotive seat, electrical distribution systems and electronic modules, as well as related sub-systems, components, and software. It operates through the following segments: Seating and E-Systems. The Seating segment consists of the design, engineering, just-in-time assembly and delivery of complete seat systems, as well as the manufacture of all major seat components, including seat covers and surface materials such as leather and fabric, seat structures and mechanisms, seat foam and headrests.

