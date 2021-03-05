LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) Shares Acquired by Aperio Group LLC

Aperio Group LLC lifted its holdings in LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) by 4.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,391 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 429 shares during the quarter. Aperio Group LLC’s holdings in LCI Industries were worth $1,218,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimension Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in LCI Industries during the third quarter valued at $43,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in LCI Industries during the third quarter valued at $176,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in LCI Industries during the fourth quarter valued at $211,000. First Hawaiian Bank purchased a new position in LCI Industries during the fourth quarter valued at $213,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in LCI Industries during the third quarter valued at $216,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.53% of the company’s stock.

Get LCI Industries alerts:

In other LCI Industries news, insider Jamie Schnur sold 847 shares of LCI Industries stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.41, for a total transaction of $110,457.27. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,810 shares in the company, valued at $2,583,422.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jason Lippert sold 10,000 shares of LCI Industries stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total transaction of $1,350,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 267,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,071,055. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 26,720 shares of company stock valued at $3,743,908. 2.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LCI Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $119.57.

LCI Industries stock opened at $131.76 on Friday. LCI Industries has a 12-month low of $55.29 and a 12-month high of $154.78. The stock has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.04 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $141.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $126.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.13. LCI Industries had a net margin of 5.38% and a return on equity of 17.46%. The firm had revenue of $783.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $723.12 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.14 earnings per share. LCI Industries’s revenue was up 38.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that LCI Industries will post 6.35 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. LCI Industries’s payout ratio is currently 51.37%.

LCI Industries Company Profile

LCI Industries, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies components for the manufacturers of recreational vehicles (RVs) and adjacent industries in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEM) and Aftermarket. The OEM segment manufactures and distributes a range of engineered components, such as steel chassis and related components; axles and suspension solutions; slide-out mechanisms and solutions; thermoformed bath, kitchen, and other products; vinyl, aluminum, and frameless windows; manual, electric, and hydraulic stabilizer and leveling systems; entry, luggage, patio, and ramp doors; furniture and mattresses; electric and manual entry steps; awnings and awning accessories; towing products; truck accessories; electronic components; and other accessories.

Featured Story: Float

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LCII? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII).

Receive News & Ratings for LCI Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LCI Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.