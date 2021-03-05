Laurentian Bank of Canada’s (LRCDF) Underperform Rating Reaffirmed at CIBC

CIBC reiterated their underperform rating on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:LRCDF) in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets restated a market perform rating on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a sector perform rating on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Scotiabank restated a sector perform rating on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada in a research note on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold.

OTCMKTS:LRCDF traded down $0.40 during trading on Thursday, reaching $31.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 467 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,623. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $25.64 and a 200-day moving average of $23.52. Laurentian Bank of Canada has a 12 month low of $18.90 and a 12 month high of $31.80.

Laurentian Bank of Canada, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial services to individuals, business, and institutional customers in Canada and the United States. It operates through Personal, Business Services, and Institutional segments. The company offers notice, demand, and term deposits; commercial, residential mortgage, and personal loans; equipment and inventory, and real estate financing; and credit life and disability insurance products.

