Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB) Price Target Raised to C$37.00

Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB) had its target price increased by CIBC from C$32.00 to C$37.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

LB has been the subject of a number of other reports. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$28.00 to C$29.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$33.00 to C$34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$33.00 to C$43.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada to C$36.00 and gave the company a na rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, CSFB upped their target price on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$28.00 to C$30.00 in a report on Monday, December 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of C$37.17.

Shares of LB stock opened at C$40.02 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$32.57 and a 200 day moving average price of C$30.21. The company has a market cap of C$1.73 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.90. Laurentian Bank of Canada has a 12 month low of C$25.74 and a 12 month high of C$40.45.

Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 4th. The company reported C$0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.75 by C$0.16. The company had revenue of C$243.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$241.00 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Laurentian Bank of Canada will post 3.2999998 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, May 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.00%. Laurentian Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio is currently 90.37%.

In related news, Senior Officer Stéphane Therrien sold 3,633 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$32.04, for a total transaction of C$116,401.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$9,131.40.

About Laurentian Bank of Canada

Laurentian Bank of Canada, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial services to individuals, business, and institutional customers in Canada and the United States. It operates through Personal, Business Services, and Institutional segments. The company offers notice, demand, and term deposits; commercial, residential mortgage, and personal loans; equipment and inventory, and real estate financing; and credit life and disability insurance products.

