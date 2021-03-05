Laurentian Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:LRCDF) Given Hold Rating at Desjardins

Laurentian Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:LRCDF)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by analysts at Desjardins in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

LRCDF has been the topic of several other reports. CIBC restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada in a research note on Thursday. Scotiabank reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada in a research report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. Laurentian Bank of Canada presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Get Laurentian Bank of Canada alerts:

LRCDF traded down $0.40 during trading on Friday, hitting $31.40. 467 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,623. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.52. Laurentian Bank of Canada has a 1 year low of $18.90 and a 1 year high of $31.80.

Laurentian Bank of Canada, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial services to individuals, business, and institutional customers in Canada and the United States. It operates through Personal, Business Services, and Institutional segments. The company offers notice, demand, and term deposits; commercial, residential mortgage, and personal loans; equipment and inventory, and real estate financing; and credit life and disability insurance products.

Featured Story: What is a Derivative?

Receive News & Ratings for Laurentian Bank of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Laurentian Bank of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.