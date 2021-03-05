Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $110.28 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC) will announce $110.28 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Lattice Semiconductor’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $110.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $111.10 million. Lattice Semiconductor posted sales of $97.32 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 13.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lattice Semiconductor will report full-year sales of $451.10 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $447.80 million to $458.70 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $512.05 million, with estimates ranging from $496.30 million to $519.88 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Lattice Semiconductor.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. Lattice Semiconductor had a return on equity of 16.60% and a net margin of 11.31%.

LSCC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on Lattice Semiconductor from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Craig Hallum increased their price target on Lattice Semiconductor from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Lattice Semiconductor from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on Lattice Semiconductor from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.22.

In other news, Director John E. Major sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.68, for a total transaction of $40,680.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 32,058 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,304,119.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John Bourgoin sold 722 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.12, for a total value of $32,576.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 161,314 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,278,487.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 46,548 shares of company stock worth $2,170,691 over the last 90 days. 1.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LSCC. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 471.0% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,062 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 876 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its stake in Lattice Semiconductor by 133.8% during the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 1,073 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Lattice Semiconductor in the 4th quarter worth about $98,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $189,000. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $203,000.

Shares of LSCC stock traded down $5.45 on Friday, hitting $42.11. The stock had a trading volume of 2,034,468 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,077,323. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 127.61, a P/E/G ratio of 9.08 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $44.84 and its 200-day moving average is $38.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a current ratio of 3.86. Lattice Semiconductor has a 52-week low of $13.54 and a 52-week high of $51.49.

Lattice Semiconductor Company Profile

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor technologies in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of five product family lines, including the ECP, MachXO, iCE40, and CrossLink, as well as power and thermal management products; and development kits and boards.

