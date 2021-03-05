Landos Biopharma (NASDAQ:LABP) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Landos Biopharma (NASDAQ:LABP) in a research note released on Monday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on LABP. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Landos Biopharma in a report on Monday. They issued an outperform rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Landos Biopharma in a research note on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink initiated coverage on Landos Biopharma in a research note on Monday. They issued an outperform rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company.

NASDAQ:LABP opened at $12.90 on Monday. Landos Biopharma has a 12 month low of $10.77 and a 12 month high of $16.99.

In other news, Director Perceptive Advisors Llc bought 1,250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.00 per share, with a total value of $20,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Konstantin Poukalov bought 27,453 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.14 per share, with a total value of $305,826.42. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have purchased 1,902,453 shares of company stock valued at $30,305,826 over the last ninety days.

Landos Biopharma Company Profile

Landos Biopharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops oral therapeutics for patients with autoimmune diseases. Its lead product candidate in development is BT-11, an oral lanthionine synthetase C-like protein 2 (LANCL2) agonist for the treatment of ulcerative colitis (UC), Crohn's disease (CD), and inflammatory bowel diseases.

