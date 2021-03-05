Landos Biopharma (NASDAQ:LABP) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Landos Biopharma (NASDAQ:LABP) in a research note released on Monday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock.
A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on LABP. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Landos Biopharma in a report on Monday. They issued an outperform rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Landos Biopharma in a research note on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink initiated coverage on Landos Biopharma in a research note on Monday. They issued an outperform rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company.
NASDAQ:LABP opened at $12.90 on Monday. Landos Biopharma has a 12 month low of $10.77 and a 12 month high of $16.99.
Landos Biopharma Company Profile
Landos Biopharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops oral therapeutics for patients with autoimmune diseases. Its lead product candidate in development is BT-11, an oral lanthionine synthetase C-like protein 2 (LANCL2) agonist for the treatment of ulcerative colitis (UC), Crohn's disease (CD), and inflammatory bowel diseases.
