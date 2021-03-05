Lambda Achieves Market Capitalization of $49.43 Million (LAMB)

Lambda (CURRENCY:LAMB) traded 1.6% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on March 5th. Over the last week, Lambda has traded up 17.2% against the US dollar. Lambda has a total market cap of $49.43 million and approximately $9.56 million worth of Lambda was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Lambda coin can now be purchased for $0.0360 or 0.00000075 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $27.24 or 0.00056368 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $365.87 or 0.00757153 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.32 or 0.00008934 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000314 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.81 or 0.00026504 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002071 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.33 or 0.00031725 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.31 or 0.00060666 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002073 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.94 or 0.00043328 BTC.

Lambda Profile

Lambda (LAMB) is a coin. It launched on August 28th, 2016. Lambda’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,372,648,658 coins. Lambda’s official message board is medium.com/@Lambdaim . The official website for Lambda is www.lambda.im

According to CryptoCompare, “Unlike most blockchain applications, Lambda is a data storage infrastructure for blockchains, with its own chains for charging, transactions, encryption, and access control. LAMBs, the native tokens of the Lambda project, create memory and storage resources that consume nodes. On the Lambda platform, tradable resources mainly refer to the ability to access formatted data. The fast access capability is a combination of the storage capacity of the hard disk and the memory size. “

Buying and Selling Lambda

