Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) Reaches New 12-Month High at $86.02

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $86.02 and last traded at $85.80, with a volume of 841882 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $82.76.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Lamb Weston from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $74.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.00.

Get Lamb Weston alerts:

The business’s 50 day moving average is $78.28 and its 200-day moving average is $72.34. The stock has a market cap of $12.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.42, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.65, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.91.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 6th. The specialty retailer reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $896.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $890.13 million. Lamb Weston had a net margin of 8.33% and a return on equity of 95.26%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.95 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. will post 2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 5th will be issued a $0.235 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. This is a positive change from Lamb Weston’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.60%.

In other Lamb Weston news, CEO Thomas P. Werner sold 69,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.65, for a total value of $5,396,675.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Eryk J. Spytek sold 6,183 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $463,725.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 153,810 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $12,111,000 after acquiring an additional 10,522 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Lamb Weston during the 4th quarter worth $110,222,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lamb Weston during the 4th quarter worth $117,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 750,191 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $59,063,000 after acquiring an additional 86,665 shares during the period. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 26.8% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 175,709 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $13,719,000 after acquiring an additional 37,148 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.38% of the company’s stock.

About Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW)

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets value-added frozen potato products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The company offers frozen potatoes, sweet potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as various customer labels.

Featured Article: Backdoor Roth IRA

Receive News & Ratings for Lamb Weston Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lamb Weston and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.